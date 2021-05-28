Cancel
Seagoville, TX

Seagoville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel
Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Seagoville: Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Friday has sun for Seagoville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dallas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 35.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 19.9 feet Saturday afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Some low water crossings inundated with cattle and grazing and low water areas under water.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.