Seagoville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 35.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 19.9 feet Saturday afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Some low water crossings inundated with cattle and grazing and low water areas under water.