Lillian, AL

Friday sun alert in Lillian — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LILLIAN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lillian. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Lillian weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lillian: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Your 4-day forecast for Lillian

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lillian: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;