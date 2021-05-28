Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SHERIDAN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheridan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Sheridan, AR
134
Followers
491
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related