Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Breath of the Wild 2? 3 games that could launch alongside a Nintendo Switch Pro

Digital Trends
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors of a supposed “Super Switch,” “Switch Pro,” or “Switch 2” have been circulating for years, but following a recent report, it would appear that Nintendo is going full steam ahead with plans to toss the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch upgrade onto store shelves as early as September. Aside from a slightly larger OLED screen and the ability to output games in 4K when docked, not a whole lot is known about the little machine. In fact, nothing is “known” at all. But at the same time, the current host of rumors all have an air of believability and reason to back them up.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#New Nintendo#Console Games#Jrpg#Monolith Soft#The Big N#Metroid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

More signs point to a Nintendo Switch Pro announcement this week

Nintendo Switch Pro pre-orders could go live on June 4, a day after the new console will be reportedly revealed on June 3. According to a tweet from prominent Pokémon leaker CentroLeaks (thanks, GameRant), pre-order listings for the Nintendo Switch Pro will go live around midnight on June 4, though it's unclear as to which timezone this applies to. A date of June 30 has also been suggested, but CentroLeaks believes that this was likely a placeholder.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Rumor Roundup: Everything We Know So Far

Something is looming in the air, and it may be an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch. Rumors suggest that Nintendo could announce the Switch Pro as early as June 4th, and with E3 just around the corner, anything’s possible. Here’s everything we know about the console so far. What...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Pro Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

Nintendo Switch fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement regarding a new console model, and it seems that an end might finally be within sight. Leaker @CentroLeaks has apparently received a screenshot from a retailer's internal system for a piece of Switch hardware set to go live at midnight on June 4th. Presumably, that would mean the console would be revealed tomorrow, or the day of June 3rd. That would be in keeping with some of the rumors we've heard, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until something official is announced by Nintendo.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Trends on Twitter After Nintendo Announcement

This morning, Nintendo officially announced its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, which will be 40 minutes long and largely focus on games releasing in 2021. At the moment of publishing, there's been no about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 nor it releasing this year, making the probability of it rearing its head during the presentation not great. Despite this, Nintendo fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the sequel, and as a result, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and BOTW 2 are both trending on Twitter.
Video Gamestechzimo.com

Nintendo Switch Pro may be the successor to Switch console, hints Amazon leak

Fans are deliberately waiting for Nintendo Switch Pro to surface soon. As we all are aware the Nintendo switch is vigorously popular among fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch Pro can come any time soon in this year. But fans are so desperate that they have flooded the web with similar posts asking about its various details. And to this, every day some new leaks and reporting are coming regarding the same, But how many of them are actually genuine? Well, we have listed all the valid fact checks here about it covering its release date, its pros, and cons. So just keep scrolling and discover here everything about it.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Nintendo Switch Pro price LEAK: Major retailer drops huge bombshell

Nintendo are rumoured to be lifting the lid on the Nintendo Switch Pro very shortly. The House of Mario are rumoured to be revealing the Switch Pro ahead of E3 – which kicks off on Saturday June 12 – with one insider claiming a reveal could happen as early as today (Thursday June 3). And in the run-up to the official unveiling of the Nintendo Switch Pro the console’s price could have leaked early.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Pro Price Possibly Leaked, And It's Expensive

The price of the Nintendo Switch Pro may have been leaked, courtesy of a French retailer. According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and leaks, Nintendo is gearing up to reveal a new Nintendo Switch model before its E3 2021 Direct. What this model will be called, remains to be seen. So far, names like Nintendo Switch Pro, Super Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch XL, and Nintendo Switch Advanced have been thrown around, which in turn suggests nobody -- other than Nintendo and some of its partners -- knows what this thing is called. We also don't know when it will release, but we may know when it will be revealed and when it will release.
NFLTechRadar

PowerA Fusion Pro For Nintendo Switch review

Great button quality and build make this one of the best Switch controllers, but you'll wish it had rumble and you may miss NFC. The PowerA Fusion Pro is a high-end gamepad for Nintendo Switch, and one of the best alternatives to a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It costs $30...
RetailIGN

Nintendo Switch Pro Listing Spotted at French Retailer: Report

A listing for a new potential new model of the Nintendo Switch popped up at a French retailer. According to the listing, the new Nintendo Switch will be priced at €399 (roughly Rs. 35,527). The listing is reportedly set to go live on June 4, according to French publication Centro, caught by Video Games Chronicle.
Video Gamesillinoisnewstoday.com

Nintendo Switch Pro: Description of upcoming handheld game consoles

Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017, followed by Switch Lite in September 2019. Both handheld consoles have brought considerable success to the Nintendo camp. The next generation video game console is about to be released. There is substantive evidence of the long-rumored existence of the Switch Pro (or possibly Switch 2), which will appear sooner than expected.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

The New Nintendo Switch Pro Entering Production and Assembly this Month

The new console from Nintendo called Nintendo Switch Pro is heading to production and assembly in the next few days. According to rumors, the new console will be entering production in June 2021 and as said by Emily Rogers, a person that is proving Nintendo rumors to be true has confirmed this and mentioned that it does not matter if it gets announced in the upcoming days, as it has already entered its final stage.
Video GamesInverse

Nintendo fans are going to bizarre lengths to confirm the Switch Pro

The wait for Nintendo Switch Pro is starting to get frustrating. After over a year of rumors and leaks about the supposed mid-generation hardware refresh, the latest reports suggested that an announcement for the system would come before E3 2021. As of June 7, the start of E3’s media days approaches, Nintendo still has not confirmed the existence of the Switch Pro.
Video GamesKnow Your Mobile

Nintendo Switch Pro Screen DETAILED: 720p & 4K!?

There’s a new Nintendo Switch coming. It’s called the Nintendo Switch Pro. And it will have a pretty significant update to its screen technology. Say what you want about the Nintendo Switch, but the console has sold amazingly well, thanks to its unique design and quirky games. It lacks the...