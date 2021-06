It might be a "seller's market" right now, but it's still a good idea to do everything you can to make sure your home sells for the right price. Getting a pre-listing home inspection is a simple step that can make a major difference. This inspection is paid for by the seller and is typically done before the home is placed on the market. While you might think this is unnecessary, there are several important benefits you'll enjoy. Here are a few of the most important.