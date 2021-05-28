Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles County, MD

Ian Herd named student Board member for the second year

By Charles County Public Schools
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaHHd_0aEWZW1Q00

La Plata High School junior Ian Herd has spent the 2020-21 school year advocating for students. As the current Student Member of the Charles County Board of Education, Herd has weighed in on Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) programs and policies for the past year. He is passionate about government and politics, but most importantly ensuring the voices of students are heard.

Herd was recently voted by his peers to serve in the role again for the 2021-2022 school year. He is the first CCPS student in almost 20 years to serve in the role for two consecutive years. He will officially be sworn in by Sherri Hancock, clerk of the circuit court, at the Board’s Aug. 10 meeting.

Student members of the Board generally serve one-year terms. This year’s election was done electronically and opened to middle- and high-school students. As part of the voting process, students were able to review Herd’s campaign speech and ask questions.

“I am beyond humbled that my fellow students have once again put their faith and trust in me. I look forward to a year of hard work ahead,” Herd said.

While Herd prepares to finish his junior year, he is already planning for the next school year. Recent legislation passed by the General Assembly now provides the student Board member the opportunity to vote on certain matters before the Board. Effective July 1, House Bill 1060/Senate Bill 749 provides student Board members a vote on most matters. The legislation does not provide the student Board member with voting rights on legal appeals, personnel matters, collective bargaining, the hiring, salary and evaluation of the Superintendent, operating and capital budgets, school openings and closings, and redistricting.

Herd is a proponent of this legislation and is excited to be the first CCPS student to experience the process. “This is an enormous milestone for the student voice in Charles County. I am confident that Student Member voting rights will positively impact our Board’s deliberative process for decades to come,” Herd said.

In an effort to inform students about the new voting rights, Herd is planning to visit schools next school year to speak with students at all levels. He is excited for his work on the Board to continue for another year.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Chairperson Wilson and all Board members over this past year, and I’m excited to see where the future takes us,” Herd said.

The post Ian Herd named student Board member for the second year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Plata, MD
Education
Charles County, MD
Education
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
La Plata, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#La Plata High School#Ccps#The General Assembly#House#Senate#Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Public Schools Announce New Administrators

The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approved the appointments of six central office and school administrators. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We appreciate so much those who are ready and willing to step up to another level of leadership and responsibility. The work is both challenging and rewarding, and we are […] The post Calvert Public Schools Announce New Administrators appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners June 15, 2021 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The Commissioners recognized National Nursing Assistants Week and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with proclamations. The Commissioners presented a virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Community Corrections Facility located in Leonardtown. Following the presentation, the Department of Human Resources recognized several employees from the Department of Public Works & Transportation, Emergency […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners June 15, 2021 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Local Garden Clubs Renovate Health Department Courtyard Garden in Appreciation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Government welcomed the renovation of the health department courtyard garden at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown with a dedication ceremony held on June 14, 2021. The renovation project was led by the Society Hill Garden Club of Breton Bay and the St. […] The post Local Garden Clubs Renovate Health Department Courtyard Garden in Appreciation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Dunkirk, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Planning & Zoning Invites Citizen Input on Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 14, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites citizens to provide input on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and zoning update. Citizens can provide input by taking a quick online survey addressing concerns, challenges and elements for enhancement in the […] The post Planning & Zoning Invites Citizen Input on Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Ed honors outstanding support staff

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) annually honors outstanding support services personnel in the areas of information technology, central office support, instructional assistant, food service, maintenance, secretary and building services. The awards program was established to recognize the roles support personnel have in maintaining the effective and efficient operations of the school system. Honorees for 2021 […] The post Charles Co. Board of Ed honors outstanding support staff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Clinton, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to hold vaccine event at Maple Springs Baptist Church

Clinton, MD (June 14, 2021) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center will hold a free vaccine event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Capitol Heights. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be available for adults of any age and children who are 12 or older. Minors under the […] The post MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to hold vaccine event at Maple Springs Baptist Church appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St.Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Sheila Klotz

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on local musician and event organizer Sheila Klotz! We selected Sheila as she has BIG, and we mean REALLY big plans for Southern Maryland! A brand NEW and very exciting event, the first of its kind in our area, has recently been announced by Ms. Klotz. The […] The post St.Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Sheila Klotz appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dr. Ricks Honored for work in STEAM field for Calvert Public Schools

Ellen P. Servetnick, Strategic Education Office Team Lead of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, recognized Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning, for her coordination of the Calvert County Public Schools Artificial Intelligence Primer eBook Program and This Girl STEAMs™. Twenty-five high school students participated in the activity that was designed to teach […] The post Dr. Ricks Honored for work in STEAM field for Calvert Public Schools appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Public Schools offering parent support over the summer

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Starting June 21, parents of children enrolled in CCPS can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child.   Consultations will be virtual with a CCPS school psychologist, school counselor, and/or […] The post Charles Co. Public Schools offering parent support over the summer appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 9, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at John G. Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Rd in Lexington Park.  Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event […] The post SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
InternetPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program has been launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet […] The post St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Saint Charles, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gilmer awarded National Merit Scholarship

A St. Charles High School graduate will be heading to Harvard University in the fall, and among her many honors is a National Merit Scholarship. Evangeline Gilmer, who is set to graduate third in her class at St. Charles’s ceremony on Friday, May 28, was named one of 7,500 winners of the $2,500 scholarship. Each […] The post Gilmer awarded National Merit Scholarship appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Computer SciencePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

38 Graduates from the Ryken’s Class of 2021 Received Scholars Program Diploma of Distinction

Congratulations to the following students from the Class of 2021 for successfully completing the St. Mary’s Ryken Scholars Program and earning the Scholars Program destination on their diplomas. Each of these students received recognition at graduation and during the senior awards dinner.  “We are very proud of this group, the largest number of graduating Scholars to date,” […] The post 38 Graduates from the Ryken’s Class of 2021 Received Scholars Program Diploma of Distinction appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Approves FY 2022 Budget

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 10, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a $328 million fiscal year (FY) 2022 general fund operating budget. FY 2022 begins July 1, 2021. The general fund budget for FY 2022 is a balanced budget with a $31,076 surplus. The budget reflects an increase of approximately […] The post Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Approves FY 2022 Budget appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 7, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is seeking public comments on the draft community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County (Healthy St. Mary’s 2026). Community members can read the draft plan and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the plan is finalized at:  healthystmarys.com/Healthy-St-Marys-2026 Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 […] The post Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary

On a warm spring morning, the fish were literally jumping in Mattawoman Creek. Anglers, both human and avian, flocked to the Potomac River tributary in Southern Maryland to try their luck as carp thrashed about in a mating frenzy. Fishermen cast their lines from kayaks, powerboats and the shore. Herons and egrets stalked in shallows […] The post Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. to begin Accepting Responsibility for Repair and Maintenance of Residential Subdivision Stormwater Management Systems

On Tuesday, June 8, the Charles County Board of Commissioners approved a policy that authorizes Charles County Government to gradually begin maintaining privately-owned stormwater management. The county has identified approximately 100 neighborhoods where the stormwater management systems are privately owned. County staff will prioritize these neighborhoods based on the urgency of need, available funding, the […] The post Charles Co. to begin Accepting Responsibility for Repair and Maintenance of Residential Subdivision Stormwater Management Systems appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Resiliency Through Restoration Program Breaks Ground at Church Camp

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces resilient shoreline and wetland features are being installed at the West River United Methodist Center, a camp and outdoor recreation facility in southern Anne Arundel County. This groundbreaking is the first of numerous projects supported by Governor Hogan’s Resiliency through Restoration Initiative.  This innovative restoration project is located on […] The post Resiliency Through Restoration Program Breaks Ground at Church Camp appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed

June is Great Outdoors Month so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites you to join us in celebrating outdoor recreation in Maryland! This month also marks Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week  (June 5th through the 13th) which fits in nicely given that this year’s theme is celebrating recreational opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.  Finding ways […] The post MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDBay Net

CCPS Partnering With Health Department For Youth Vaccine Clinics

LA PLATA, Md. - Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host vaccine clinics at area high schools for children. Priority registration is for children ages 12 and older. Registration for the below clinics is available on the health department website at https://charlescountyhealth.org/.