Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Department of Ag Announces Dates for Annual Pesticide Container Recycling Program

By Maryland Department of Agriculture
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp7Gc_0aEWZV8h00

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2021 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September farmers, pesticide applicators, and other pesticide users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties.

“For the past 28 years, the department has provided farmers and pesticide applicators with the opportunity to dispose of used pesticide containers safely and responsibly for free at convenient locations around the state,” said Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder. “This program not only recycles plastics, it also helps keep pesticide residue out of our local waterways and soil, ultimately helping to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.”

Those participating in the program are asked to properly rinse containers before drop-off. Containers acceptable for recycling will be chipped into recyclable plastic flakes by the Agricultural Container Recycling Council and transported to an approved recycling facility. Since its inception, the program has yielded over 1 million tons of recyclable plastic flakes.

Maryland’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program is a combined effort of state, county, and federal agencies and the private industry working together to protect the environment. Rinsing and recycling empty pesticide containers will help to reduce the potential for contamination in groundwater and the Chesapeake Bay while also saving valuable landfill space. The program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators.

A schedule of 2021 collection dates and locations is available on the department’s website . Please be sure your containers meet the department’s specifications prior to drop-off.

Additionally, for farmers or producers who want to safely dispose of any unwanted or unusable agricultural pesticides, the department also offers the Maryland Pesticide Disposal Program . To participate in this free, voluntary program, farmers must submit an application before Sept. 15, 2021.

For more information on Maryland’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program, contact the department’s Pesticide Regulation Section at (410) 841-5710 or visit the department’s website .

The post Department of Ag Announces Dates for Annual Pesticide Container Recycling Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Recycle#Recyclable Plastic#The Post Department Of Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Local Garden Clubs Renovate Health Department Courtyard Garden in Appreciation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Government welcomed the renovation of the health department courtyard garden at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown with a dedication ceremony held on June 14, 2021. The renovation project was led by the Society Hill Garden Club of Breton Bay and the St. […] The post Local Garden Clubs Renovate Health Department Courtyard Garden in Appreciation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Might Ease Limits On Oyster Harvest

Amid signs of a significant but uneven rebound in Maryland’s oyster population, the state Department of Natural Resources is planning this fall to ease some harvest limits it had imposed two years ago in a bid to curb overfishing. A new analysis found that the number of legally harvestable oysters in state waters climbed to […] The post Maryland Might Ease Limits On Oyster Harvest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office Joins with State and Non-Profits to Combat Elder Financial Abuse

Baltimore, Maryland – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition to help seniors in Maryland avoid falling victim to financial exploitation.  PROTECT Week, held June 14-18, 2021, offers opportunities to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older Marylanders.  The public outreach events […] The post Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office Joins with State and Non-Profits to Combat Elder Financial Abuse appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WildlifePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

For Bay Oysters, Protection Plus Restoration Creates Healthiest Reefs

Actively restoring oyster reefs—beyond simply protecting them from harvest—can create big payoffs for habitat quality and the other species that flock to them. A new study from the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC), published June 10 in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, compared restored, protected and harvested areas using photos and video footage from roughly 200 sites. Roughly a […] The post For Bay Oysters, Protection Plus Restoration Creates Healthiest Reefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Clinton, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to hold vaccine event at Maple Springs Baptist Church

Clinton, MD (June 14, 2021) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center will hold a free vaccine event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Capitol Heights. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be available for adults of any age and children who are 12 or older. Minors under the […] The post MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to hold vaccine event at Maple Springs Baptist Church appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

“We’ve reached the light at the end of the tunnel”, Hogan ends the State of Emergency

Annapolis, MD- At a late morning press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the end of the Maryland COVID-19 State of Emergency, set for July 1, 2021. The Governor also announced that as of July 1, 2021 all restricitons announced by the state will cease. This includes the mandate of masks in schools, medical facilities, […] The post “We’ve reached the light at the end of the tunnel”, Hogan ends the State of Emergency appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Recreational Horseback Riding Sector Grows Over Past Year

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland’s recreational horseback riding sector has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent surveys conducted by the Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB). Online surveys were sent to horse-related businesses across the state in early April 2021 to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. MHIB sent surveys to licensed […] The post Maryland’s Recreational Horseback Riding Sector Grows Over Past Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners June 15, 2021 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The Commissioners recognized National Nursing Assistants Week and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with proclamations. The Commissioners presented a virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Community Corrections Facility located in Leonardtown. Following the presentation, the Department of Human Resources recognized several employees from the Department of Public Works & Transportation, Emergency […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners June 15, 2021 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Dunkirk, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Planning & Zoning Invites Citizen Input on Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 14, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites citizens to provide input on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and zoning update. Citizens can provide input by taking a quick online survey addressing concerns, challenges and elements for enhancement in the […] The post Planning & Zoning Invites Citizen Input on Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy Maternity Flight Suits increase safety, meet urgent fleet need

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– In response to an urgent fleet need, the Aircrew Systems Program Office (PMA-202), with the assistance of an in-house tailor, recently began modifying and testing standard flight suits to create a prototype Maternity Flight Suit Uniform (MFSU), and has begun rolling them out to the fleet in a […] The post Navy Maternity Flight Suits increase safety, meet urgent fleet need appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Public Schools Announce New Administrators

The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approved the appointments of six central office and school administrators. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We appreciate so much those who are ready and willing to step up to another level of leadership and responsibility. The work is both challenging and rewarding, and we are […] The post Calvert Public Schools Announce New Administrators appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St.Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Sheila Klotz

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on local musician and event organizer Sheila Klotz! We selected Sheila as she has BIG, and we mean REALLY big plans for Southern Maryland! A brand NEW and very exciting event, the first of its kind in our area, has recently been announced by Ms. Klotz. The […] The post St.Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Sheila Klotz appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT MVA, Law Enforcement Partners Remind Marylanders to Check Child Safety Seats Often

GLEN BURNIE, MD (June 14, 2021) – Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Greg Slater and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) Administrator Chrissy Nizer joined together this month to announce the donation of 50 child safety seats from MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) and several other law enforcement agencies […] The post MDOT MVA, Law Enforcement Partners Remind Marylanders to Check Child Safety Seats Often appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Rediscover Leonardtown

Leonardtown, MD – Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not come discover Leonardtown. This small Southern Maryland Town is big on charm and excitement. If you’re seeking adventure, there’s plenty to find here from water sports to seaplane rides. Are you looking to explore your creative side? As an Arts & […] The post Rediscover Leonardtown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary

On a warm spring morning, the fish were literally jumping in Mattawoman Creek. Anglers, both human and avian, flocked to the Potomac River tributary in Southern Maryland to try their luck as carp thrashed about in a mating frenzy. Fishermen cast their lines from kayaks, powerboats and the shore. Herons and egrets stalked in shallows […] The post Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
InternetPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program has been launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet […] The post St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AgriculturePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sign-Up Period for Cover Crop Program Begins July 1

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that the sign-up period for this year’s annual Cover Crop Program will run from July 1-16, 2021. The popular conservation program provides farmers with cost-share assistance to offset seed, labor, and equipment costs associated with planting cover crops on their fields in fall to build healthy soils […] The post Sign-Up Period for Cover Crop Program Begins July 1 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed

June is Great Outdoors Month so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites you to join us in celebrating outdoor recreation in Maryland! This month also marks Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week  (June 5th through the 13th) which fits in nicely given that this year’s theme is celebrating recreational opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.  Finding ways […] The post MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 9, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at John G. Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Rd in Lexington Park.  Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event […] The post SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for June 11, 2021

Summer weather is upon us and many are seeking a little relief near water. That little bit of sanctuary can range from enjoying the ocean waters of Ocean City and Assateague Island to exploring small creeks and streams from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has two more free fishing […] The post Maryland Fishing Report for June 11, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.