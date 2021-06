The security skills gap has limited what companies are able to do when it comes to incident investigation and response. And it isn’t just the lack of cybersecurity talent available to hire; security analysts already on staff may not have the specialized skills needed to meet the needs of the organization. The solution may be found in AI. At RSA 2021, Roy Katmor, GM, endpoint solutions, and Udi Yavo, CTO, endpoint solutions, both with Fortinet, explained what AI-based incident response can (and can’t) do to alleviate the skills gap.