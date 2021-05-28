Cancel
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cold Temperatures Friday night through Saturday Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior again on Friday night. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. A cold front moved south through the Interior Thursday with cold temperatures settling into the Interior Thursday night through Saturday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in the Fairbanks area. Low temperatures in Delta Junction and Nenana will also fall to around freezing. High temperatures will only reach into the 50s Saturday, but will be back in the 60s to near 70 in spots on Sunday. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

Grand County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Canyonlands National Park, or 27 miles west of Moab, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Canyonlands National Park.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles south of Alpine, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and eastern Presidio Counties.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND NORTHEASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Alpine, moving southeast at 5 mph. This storm may move across State Hwy 118. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and northeastern Presidio Counties.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MST At 206 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Vicksburg Junction, or 44 miles southeast of Parker, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 36 and 55. US Highway 60 between mile markers 40 and 50. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 45 and 49.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MST At 240 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brenda, or 37 miles southeast of Parker, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar and Salome. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 28 and 44. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 54. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 35 and 49.
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Pactola Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Central Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTY At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mystic, or 10 miles north of Hill City, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Silver City, Mystic and Pactola Reservoir.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Gaines A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Delta Junction and vicinity. * TIMING...Until 9 pm today. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 79. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 909 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Perryton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, Waka and Farnsworth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTY At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheridan Lake, or 4 miles east of Hill City, moving southeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Keystone, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Sheridan Lake, Keystone Wye, Horse Thief Lake and Palmer Gulch Resort.
Brown County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Robinson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hiawatha and Robinson. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN NUCKOLLS COUNTIES At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deweese, or 16 miles southeast of Hastings, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Edgar and Clay Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Towner, or 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kiowa County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-25 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Along the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Axtell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Richardson County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richardson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Bern, or 10 miles north of Sabetha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Falls City, Salem and The Highway 75 And 8 Junction. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 400 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 22 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towner. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Axtell, Beattie, Summerfield and Baileyville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH