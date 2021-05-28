Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 03:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cold Temperatures Friday night through Saturday Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior again on Friday night. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. A cold front moved south through the Interior Thursday with cold temperatures settling into the Interior Thursday night through Saturday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in the Fairbanks area. Low temperatures in Delta Junction and Nenana will also fall to around freezing. High temperatures will only reach into the 50s Saturday, but will be back in the 60s to near 70 in spots on Sunday. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.