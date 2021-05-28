Special Weather Statement issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali Accumulating Snow on the Denali Park Road through Saturday Morning A cold front has pushed much cooler temperatures and accumulating snow to lower elevations. Accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible by Saturday morning along the Denali Park Road. Precipitation will turn to rain by Saturday afternoon and stop by Saturday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s on Saturday morning, with highs in the mid 40s and low 50s. Warmer temperatures and drier conditions are expected Sunday and Monday. Those planning to travel or camp along the Denali Park Road on Saturday should be prepared for winter conditions.