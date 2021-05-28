Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Cold temperatures with mixed rain and snow expected Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior on Friday night. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. A cold front moved south through the Interior Thursday with cold temperatures settling into the Interior Thursday night through Saturday. Snow levels will linger around 1000 feet Friday night and Saturday morning, resulting in mixed rain and snow across the region. Slushy accumulations of less than an inch are expected for most areas, though higher amounts up to 3 inches at higher elevations are possible. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Special Weather Statement#Tanana Valley#The Fortymile Country#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern Brooks Range, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley Heavy rainfall expected in the Brooks Range through this evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Central and Eastern Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to half an inch of additional rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises today and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 27 miles north of Evergreen, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Columbia Falls, West Glacier, Apgar, Coram and Hungry Horse.
Billings County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GOLDEN VALLEY AND WEST CENTRAL BILLINGS COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Sentinel Butte, or 7 miles northeast of Beach, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medora and Sentinel Butte.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR MIDDLE TANANA VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Middle Tanana Valley. * TIMING...Until 9 pm today. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 80. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 909 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Perryton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, Waka and Farnsworth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brown County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Robinson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hiawatha and Robinson. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Gaines A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias; Mayaguez THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ANASCO, LAS MARIAS AND MAYAGUEZ The heavy rain has ended, though light rain continues. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mineral County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near North Pass, or 30 miles southeast of Gunnison, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include North Pass.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aguila Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MST At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wickenburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and brief, heavy rain will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wickenburg. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 99 and 114.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Towner, or 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kiowa County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN NUCKOLLS COUNTIES At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deweese, or 16 miles southeast of Hastings, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Edgar and Clay Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Utah County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN UTAH COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 227 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Utah Lake, or 12 miles west of Provo moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Provo, Payson, Orem, Lehi, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Springville, American Fork, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Mapleton, Salem, Vineyard, Brigham Young University, Benjamin, Palmyra, Lake Shore, Utah Lake, West Mountain and Elberta. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 248 and 279. US Route 6 near mile marker 152, and between mile markers 174 and 177.
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Axtell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Axtell, Beattie, Summerfield and Baileyville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Macoupin County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MACOUPIN COUNTY At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Virden, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Virden and Girard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ochiltree County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 400 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 22 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towner. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH