Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Cold temperatures with mixed rain and snow expected Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior on Friday night. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. A cold front moved south through the Interior Thursday with cold temperatures settling into the Interior Thursday night through Saturday. Snow levels will linger around 1000 feet Friday night and Saturday morning, resulting in mixed rain and snow across the region. Slushy accumulations of less than an inch are expected for most areas, though higher amounts up to 3 inches at higher elevations are possible. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.