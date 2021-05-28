Cancel
Curry County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 06:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CURRY COUNTY UNTIL 730 AM MDT At 658 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Ranchvale, or 11 miles north of Clovis, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clovis and Pleasant Hill.

Clovis, NM
Curry County, NM
