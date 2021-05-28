‘Lucifer’ 5×09 Review: “Family Dinner”
Lucifer 5×09 “Family Dinner” is a gut punch of an episode, a tremendous way to kick off the back half of season 5 – or as we’ve been calling it, season 5B. The hour has a bit of everything: relationship drama, family drama as well as the characters we know and love (plus Michael, who we only somewhat know and definitely don’t love) trying to cope with their place in the universe, and what that means not just for themselves, but for the people around them.fangirlish.com