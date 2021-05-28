Cancel
‘Lucifer’ 5×09 Review: “Family Dinner”

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer 5×09 “Family Dinner” is a gut punch of an episode, a tremendous way to kick off the back half of season 5 – or as we’ve been calling it, season 5B. The hour has a bit of everything: relationship drama, family drama as well as the characters we know and love (plus Michael, who we only somewhat know and definitely don’t love) trying to cope with their place in the universe, and what that means not just for themselves, but for the people around them.

A celestial family reunion teaches Lucifer that “Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Can’t you… stay and annoy me for a bit longer?”. I suppose that since God/Dad’s tenure on Lucifer officially began with a family dinner, it only makes sense that it ends with a family reunion. Or, a few family reunions, actually. Dad’s retirement barbecue at the park, Dad and Mom’s second act, even the double Decker date (featuring a returning Rebecca de Mornay as Chloe’s mother, Penelope). You could even say that Maze’s plans for Hell are technically plans for another family reunion. But ultimately, the family reunion that matters most is the one that means Dennis Haysbert’s time on Lucifer (and His time here in this universe) is over. And Chris Rafferty’s script provides a satisfying end to a satisfying arc.
Sweet Tooth Review: A Post-Apocalyptic Treat for the Entire Family

Sweet Tooth, starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, and Dania Ramirez, presents a harrowing look at a world ravaged by a virus. You may be wondering what Netflix were thinking by releasing such a show during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the series is a beacon of light during these dark times.
Variety

‘Sweet Tooth’ Is a Pleasant Family-Friendly Surprise on Netflix: TV Review

Netflix has lately been met with varying degrees of success with pure genre serial storytelling — shows that dig deep into surreality and find within it some level of heart. These are shows less like “Stranger Things,” which is built to have a broad, near-universally-understandable appeal, than like “The Umbrella Academy,” unapologetically niche.
‘With Love’ Sets Mark Indelicato In A Leading Role

With Love hasn’t even started filming (that we know of) and we’re already obsessed. It may be the fact that it’s a one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Calderón Kellett and we loved One Day At A Time, so we’re loyal. It also may be the cast. Emeraude Toubia is...
EPISODE 13 REVIEW – DEFEND THE RANCH – WALKER FAMILY STYLE

They say they always do things big in Texas and Episode 13, Defend the Ranch, was arguably the biggest episode yet. If you didn’t come into this episode prepared for your jaw to drop to the floor then you were definitely left picking it up by the time the episode was over. Defend the Ranch was maybe a misleading title. It wasn’t so much about defending the ranch as it was about trying to survive. But oh boy did the cast and writers deliver a whopping of an emotional episode!
E! News

Bridgerton Creator Teases a Saucy Season 2 Premiere

Watch: Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit. This Bridgerton update will make you burn for season two. On Monday, June 14, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen took to Twitter to tease what's to come for the new season. Specifically, in a sneak peek, Chris revealed the saucy title for episode 201 by sharing a photo of the first script.
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Why Libby And Andrei's Latest Family Drama Feels Scripted

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "All Shook Up." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showcased more of the franchise's signature drama in its latest episode, and surprise, surprise: Andrei and Libby Castravet were still dealing with the fallout from the family yacht fight. Libby made efforts to try and make amends with her sister Becky after Becky insulted Andrei and things got physical. Why were the sisters trying to squash their beef in such a timely manner? Because Chuck Potthast rented an RV for the entire family to go cross country to a family reunion! Naturally...or maybe not so much.
New Amsterdam, Loki, The Bold Type, Manifest

If you watched Tuesday’s New Amsterdam season finale, then you’ve already gotten a sneak peek at our latest Quotes of the Week roundup: How could we not include Max’s crazy-romantic voicemail to Helen, right?. The NBC medical drama is one of a dozen TV series to be honored in this...
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On Andrew Zimmern's Family Dinner

Andrew Zimmern's latest television venture takes a much different approach to exploring food than his famed Travel Channel show, "Bizarre Foods." Zimmern once said in an interview with Thrillist that he actually hated using the word "bizarre" in that show's title, because it "others" the foods of different cultures as weird in a negative way. Behind the scenes and on camera, the host worked to go much deeper than making any such generalizations about foods, getting to know the actual culture and history behind everything he ate.
Lee Bo Young Shares A Mysterious Smile At A Tense Chaebol Family Dinner In “Mine”

A powerful wave will be sweeping through Hyowon Group in “Mine.”. tvN’s “Mine” is a drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what is truly theirs. Lee Bo Young stars as Seo Hee Soo, a former top actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family Hyowon Group. Kim Seo Hyung stars as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant and well-born wife of the eldest son of Hyowon Group.
TV Tonight - 'New Amsterdam' and 'Chopped Next Gen' Finales; 'The Flash' Says Goodbye to Cisco; & More!. Labels: Assisted Living , Cruel Summer , Haves and Have Nots , House of Payne , Mr Inbetween , New Amsterdam , Superman & Lois , The Flash , TV Tonight. Tuesday,...
Amanda Kloots feels her book has given Nick Cordero peace

Amanda Kloots believes that her book has brought peace to her late husband Nick Cordero. The 39-year-old star - whose spouse passed away aged 41 last July from COVID-19 complications - has documented their relationship in her new tome ‘Live Your Life’ and recalled how a message from Jennifer Love Hewitt struck a chord.
Bennifer 2.0: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss and cuddle at dinner with her family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is officially official — with new photos of them kissing. The couple, back together 17 years after calling off their engagement, was together Sunday at see-and-be-seen spot Nobu in Malibu. Page Six obtained the exclusive photos and video of them kissing — extensively — during the meal, which was also attended by Lopez's two children, Emme and Max.
Review: She-Hulk Faces Her Family In ‘Immortal Hulk’ #47

Of all the heroes the gamma-powered hands of the Hulk have touched, one notable presence has been missing virtually the entire run of Immortal Hulk. Now, Jennifer Walters has entered the story and not a moment too soon. The series has been setting up its endgame for some time now....
Dinner for Dad

Finally, we’ve arrived at the month that all dads long for. Their one day a year to kick back and relish being a hero and star. Father’s Day has always been a day of socks and ties, or maybe even a “best dad ever” mug. Dads work so hard and do so much, don’t they deserve a little more spice than they sometimes get? Absolutely! A twist on a classic steak and potatoes meal is exactly what he needs. We present to you a creative and flavorful meal that will leave him feeling exceptional (and full).
Album review: Boss Keloid – Family The Smiling Thrush

Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stranger. That certainly seems to be the case for Wigan sludgemasters Boss Keloid, who have been hammering away in the UK underground for over a decade now and seem to have beaten themselves loose at the hinges. Over the course of five excellent albums,...