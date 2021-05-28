‘Lucifer’ 5×09 Review: “Family Dinner”

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "All Shook Up." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showcased more of the franchise's signature drama in its latest episode, and surprise, surprise: Andrei and Libby Castravet were still dealing with the fallout from the family yacht fight. Libby made efforts to try and make amends with her sister Becky after Becky insulted Andrei and things got physical. Why were the sisters trying to squash their beef in such a timely manner? Because Chuck Potthast rented an RV for the entire family to go cross country to a family reunion! Naturally...or maybe not so much.