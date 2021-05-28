Service Provider Digital Initiatives Drive Sustainable Business Value
In 2018, IDC developed the Service Provider Digital Maturity Index to define five levels of SP digital maturity. This index provides a roadmap to help SPs assess the progress of their digital journey versus their desired end state. The development of the Service Provider Digital Maturity Index was driven by IDC’s Service Provider Digital Readiness Survey, which analyzed the digital initiatives of 400 SPs worldwide and the business value derived from these efforts. The index measures digital maturity across seven SP domains (See Figure 1).blogs.cisco.com