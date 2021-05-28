Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Ukraine’s European heritage is in its language’s DNA

By Yuri Zoria
euromaidanpress.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout centuries, the history of the Ukrainian language was as turbulent as the history of Ukraine itself. Captured in the words of modern-day Ukrainian are not only memories of the country’s interactions with Russians, Turks, Poles, Hungarians, Germans, and other nations, but glimpses of the ancient Romans, Greeks, Celts, Goths, and, going further, Iranian languages. Maybe there’s a connection with your language, as well?

euromaidanpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoken Language#Second Language#Ukrainian Language#Russian Language#Language Family#Russians#Turks#Poles#Hungarians#Germans#Romans#Greeks#Celts#Iranian#Arabic#Ukrainians#Zaporozhian Host#Slavic#Polish#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Politics101 WIXX

Ukraine’s president thanks G7 nations for support

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, thanked the G7 group of wealthy industrial nations on Sunday after it voiced support for Kyiv and called on Russia to withdraw troops and weapons from near Ukraine’s eastern border. Leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan reaffirmed...
Soccerdailymagazine.news

Ukraine's new soccer kit causes outrage in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of the Ukrainian football association has caused outrage in Russia by unveiling a new national team shirt emblazoned with a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow considers the peninsula part of Russia but it is internationally recognised...
UEFABBC

Ukraine's Euro 2020 football kit provokes outrage in Russia

A new kit for Ukraine's football team, showing a map including Russian-annexed Crimea, has provoked anger in Moscow. Ukraine unveiled its shirt for Euro 2020, emblazoned with its borders including Crimea and the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and considers it a...
UEFAatlanticcouncil.org

Ukraine’s new football shirt leaves Russia furious

Russia has expressed outrage over the new Ukrainian national football team jersey, which features a prominent outline map of Ukraine. Kremlin anger is focused on the inclusion of Crimea. The peninsula is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine but has been under Russian occupation since 2014. The new-look football shirt...
Politicsunian.info

Ukraine hopes for Hungary's support at NATO summit

Diplomats urge to focus on the issue of bringing an end Russian aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian diplomats expect Hungary, which has been blocking high-level meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, to support the country at the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. That's according to a statement published on...
EconomyThe Unz Review

7 Years On, Ukraine's Economy Fails to Impress

Now from the onset, I want to make a few things clear that I made in my last major Ukraine sitrep from 2018:. Ukraine hasn’t collapsed (desires of more deluded pro-Russians aside) nor has it come closer to it. While Ukraine’s economy remains in the gutter, ahead only of Moldova...
UEFAunian.info

Kuleba responds to those "hissing" at Ukraine football team's new kit

The front of the jersey shows Ukraine's map outline with Crimea included as an internationally recognized part of the country despite Russia's annexation attempt. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to the latest hype around the design of Ukraine national football team's new kit the players will sport at the upcoming EURO 2020, the tournament postponed to this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politicsunian.info

Terrorist attacks possible at Ukraine's GTS, interior minister warns

Ukraine is considering various response scenarios to possible moves by Russia. After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the first string of Russia's Nord Stream-2 bypassing Ukraine, the threat of terrorist attacks by Russia can't be ruled out, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov believes. "We're talking about real threats....
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden calls Ukraine’s president ahead of Putin summit

President Biden on Monday invited Ukraine’s president to visit the White House this summer, reaching out to a key Eastern European ally as he prepares for what aides call a “clarifying” showdown next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, ransomware attacks on the U.S. and other tensions.
Politicsunian.info

Zelensky: Issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO should be resolved immediately

The Ukrainian president says he personally believes that Ukraine will eventually join the Alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO should be resolved immediately. That's according to the president's exclusive interview for Axios. "I think that if we are welcome in NATO, if they...
UEFAukrinform.net

Zelensky on Ukraine's Euro 2020 football kit: It is definitely special

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine's Euro 2020 football kit is "definitely special." The head of state wrote this on Instagram, according to Ukrinform. "The new kit of Ukraine's national football team is definitely special. It can shock. It features several important symbols that unite Ukrainians from Luhansk...
UEFAESPN

Ukraine's Euro 2020 shirt to keep Crimea design, lose slogan

NYON, Switzerland --  Ukraine must modify its team shirt for the European Championship after UEFA on Thursday upheld part of a Russian complaint about slogans and a map that included Crimea. The yellow-and-blue shirt design unveiled on Sunday angered Russian officials by including an outline of Ukraines land territory...
UEFAukrinform.net

Facts behind Russian hysterics about Ukraine's football kit

Reaction of Kremlin’s officials was both furious and asymmetric. According to an article published by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine on the website medium.com, on Sunday, the Ukrainian national football team presented its new kit for Euro 2020 which is about to get started this Friday, June 11. A blue-and-yellow shirt depicts the national map of Ukraine, led by the slogan “Glory to Ukraine”. No breaking news, right?
Politicsbywire.news

Ukraine's leader moves to strip oligarchs of power with new bill

KYIV -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged lawmakers on Wednesday to pass a law that would strip the oligarchs who have dominated the country for decades of power and political influence. Ukraine's allies and major donors have repeatedly criticised it for not reining in the handful of wealthy businessmen, many of...
Pharmaceuticalssrnnews.com

Ukraine says Russia’s Sputnik vaccine is not enough to enter country

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine will not allow foreigners inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik into the country if they do not also provide a negative test for the coronavirus, the border service said on Thursday. Current border crossing rules require a negative COVID-19 test or documentary proof of inoculation...
SocietyBBC

Ukraine conflict: The couple that's survived seven years of war

It's been seven years since war broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian government. Since then, more than 13,000 people have been killed and over a million uprooted from their homes. There is a ceasefire, but violations are common. The conflict has had a devastating impact...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Taiwan's fate may be decided in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently surged nearly 100,000 troops, along with significant numbers of aircraft and equipment, to his country’s common border with Ukraine. His message was clear: the continued existence of a vibrant, democratic, and independent Ukraine will always be threatened by Moscow’s whims. With barely disguised Russian proxies occupying significant portions of Eastern Ukraine, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, it is a message to be taken seriously.