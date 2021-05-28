Ukraine’s European heritage is in its language’s DNA

Reaction of Kremlin’s officials was both furious and asymmetric. According to an article published by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine on the website medium.com, on Sunday, the Ukrainian national football team presented its new kit for Euro 2020 which is about to get started this Friday, June 11. A blue-and-yellow shirt depicts the national map of Ukraine, led by the slogan “Glory to Ukraine”. No breaking news, right?