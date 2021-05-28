Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilliard, FL

Friday sun alert in Hilliard — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hilliard (FL) Weather Channel
Hilliard (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HILLIARD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hilliard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Hilliard (FL) Weather Channel

Hilliard (FL) Weather Channel

Hilliard, FL
71
Followers
488
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilliard, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hilliard, FLPosted by
Hilliard (FL) Weather Channel

Hilliard weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hilliard: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;