BARBOURSVILLE — Investigations are underway after a Salt Rock, West Virginia, man died after being found unresponsive at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville this weekend. According to Lawrence Messina, communications director of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Leslie Spurlock, 42, was found unresponsive in his jail cell late Saturday evening. Jail staff called Cabell County EMS to assist and Spurlock was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.