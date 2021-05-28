CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Five former Russian police officers were convicted Friday on charges of fabricating evidence in the 2019 drug arrest of a prominent investigative journalist. Ivan Golunov of the independent Meduza online news outlet...

