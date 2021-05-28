Cancel
Vale, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Vale

Vale (NC) Weather Channel
Vale (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Vale: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale, NC
