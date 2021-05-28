Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maitland, FL

Maitland is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Maitland (FL) Weather Channel
Maitland (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MAITLAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maitland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Maitland (FL) Weather Channel

Maitland (FL) Weather Channel

Maitland, FL
76
Followers
492
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maitland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maitland, FLPosted by
Maitland (FL) Weather Channel

Maitland’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maitland: Wednesday, May 19: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;