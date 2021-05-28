Cancel
Is the Eagles roster actually…very good?

94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss some key observations from the Eagles’ open practice and get into a debate on just how good this roster is.

NFL
FanSided

Jaguars are seen as potential landing spot for TE Zach Ertz

You have probably heard that tight end is a position of need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although they had the chance to sign someone like Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry in free agency, they chose not to. They also had the opportunity to add a prospect in an early round of this year’s draft but they opted to wait until the fifth to take Luke Farrell. There are still a few tight ends available in the free-agent market but if the Jags don’t like any of them and still want an upgrade, they could explore a trade.
NFL

15 random thoughts about the Eagles: Hurts, cornerbacks, & roster battles

Welcome to the lull of the offseason. While we eagerly await the thudding of pads down at the NovaCare Complex, it’s a great time to reflect on the offseason so far and look forward to the year ahead. Here are 15 thoughts I have about the Eagles in what is now the calm before the storm.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Could Malik McDowell actually make the roster?

The Cleveland Browns are taking a calculated risk on defensive lineman Malik McDowell. Could it actually pay off?. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry over his first two offseasons on the job, it’s that everything he does is intentional and well-researched. He does not make moves on a whim, nor does he bring in players without turning over every single stone in an effort to learn about who they are.
NFL

Who are the 10 best bargains on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster in 2021?

As the Eagles prepare for the 2021 NFL season, they’ll carry the largest dead cap hit in history and a roster of young potential surrounded by a few big named veterans. The Birds will have a ton of cap relief in 2022 thanks to the $208 million salary cap floor, but this offseason has been about adding quality veterans at a bargain price.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

The Eagles should keep Zach Ertz

When the season starts, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts’ progression and cohesion will be the thing we focus on every single week. Having Ertz on the field as a security blanket for Hurts can only be a good thing.
NFL

Jalen Hurts making good first impression as Philadelphia Eagles' QB1

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 22 years old, has just four professional starts under his belt and, like the rest of his teammates, is in the midst of learning a new system under coach Nick Sirianni. But that hasn't stopped him from switching from student to teacher this spring when the moment has called for it, according to running back Boston Scott.
NFL

Eagles waive three players in surprising run of roster moves

Training Camp might be some way off into the distance, but that hasn’t stopped the Eagles tinkering with their roster. The team announced a trio of roster moves on Wednesday, two of which left fans scratching their heads. The team waived QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate, also announcing...
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles roster battles: Andre Dillard versus Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles have an interesting battle brewing at left tackle. You’ve probably heard this a time or two, but it’s worth saying again. Variety is the spice of life. So is having the knowledge that you have options, but there’s a comfort that comes from certainties as well. They give us a feeling that everything is going to be okay. When the Philadelphia Eagles began preparing for the 2020 regular season, no one knew what to expect, but we, at least, knew who the linemen were (or so we thought).