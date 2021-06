In this episode of Intelligence Matters, and ahead of the summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, host Michael Morell revisits three conversations focused on U.S.-Russia relations and Putin's personal trajectory. The episode features insights on U.S. foreign policy priorities vis a vis Moscow from Antony Blinken, now secretary of state; an analysis of Putin's mindset from Angela Stent, director of the Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies at Georgetown University; and findings from writer Franklin Foer, who studied Russia's election interference tactics. Morell also offers personal reflections on the presidential summit and ongoing security threats from Russia.