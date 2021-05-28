San Jacinto Valley students shine during Night of the Stars

The Hemet/San Jacinto Student of the Month program presented its annual Night of the Stars May 13, to announce its Student of the Year scholarship recipients. Chosen from those who had previously been honored as a Student of the Month during the 2020-2021 school year, one overall winner from each school was chosen to receive a $2,000 scholarship. Other nominees received a $100 gift card, and all got a keepsake box engraved with their name, the program’s logo and lots of goodies from program sponsors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s limitations regarding public gatherings, the event was held virtually. More than 75 participants logged in to the Zoom meeting to watch a video created by John Hess of Creative Industries Media Group and FilmmakerIQ.com that highlighted past interviews bef.