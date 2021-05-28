4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamar
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Friday, May 28: Slight chance drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com