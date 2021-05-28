Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamar

Posted by 
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Friday, May 28: Slight chance drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Lamar, MO
121
Followers
484
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lamar, MOPosted by
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LAMAR, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lamar, MOPosted by
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lamar’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;