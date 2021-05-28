Cancel
Law Enforcement

Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Five former Russian police officers were convicted Friday on charges of fabricating evidence in the 2019 drug arrest of a prominent investigative journalist. Ivan Golunov of the independent Meduza online news outlet was arrested in Moscow on drug-dealing charges that he rejected as a sham. The journalist argued the drugs found in his backpack and his apartment were planted by police in retaliation for his investigations of corruption in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies.

Ivan Golunov
Europe
Russia
