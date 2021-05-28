Cancel
Will hiding likes on Instagram and Facebook improve users’ mental health? We asked experts.

By Allyson Chiu
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is touting its latest feature, which will allow Facebook and Instagram users to hide like counts on posts, as a move that aims to “depressurize” people’s experiences on its platforms. The change comes amid ongoing concern about the potentially harmful mental health effects of social media. But although the...

InternetAndroid Central

How to hide your Instagram like count

The ominous episode "Nosedive" of the thriller anthology series Black Mirror painted a terrifying picture of a future whereby a person's value as a human is solely based on their social media rating and "likes." Don't get enough likes, or worse, get dislikes, and your social status nosedives, leading to everything from job losses to mortgage denials and even not being served at your favorite coffee shop. While we haven't quite reached such a scary level of dependence on social media, the focus on "likes" to determine popularity has been growing, and it can boost (or damage) personal or professional self-esteem. If you'd rather steer clear of placing so much emphasis on how many people tap that heart emoji on your posts, or the posts of others, you can now hide your Instagram like counts if you so desire.
Internetohionewstime.com

Facebook says it’s working on a new tool that will allow businesses to interact with Instagram and WhatsApp users.

Facebook has opened up ways for businesses to interact with their customers on Instagram and WhatsApp, said Wednesday at the F8 Refresh virtual developer conference. The world’s largest social network is Facebook-owned Instagram by developers. He said he is deploying tools that allow developers to build ways to send messages to customers. Facebook said 90% of Instagram users follow at least one business. Facebook said the messaging app WhatsApp supports more types of messages, including allowing businesses to send alerts when products are back in stock. Also, using the “Login Connect” feature. We are also testing another way to choose messaging with the enterprise.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Facebook Will Start Treating Politicians Like Regular Users

Facebook will start treating politicians like everyone else. The company’s controversy-plagued policy has been shielding politicians from its strict content moderation rules. Facebook will end a policy that mostly protects politicians from repercussions even if they violate the hate speech rules of the site, an insider told The Washington Post....
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Mental health days are legitimate; just ask the kids

Nick Asante was flooded with messages, texts and Instagram comments as soon as he took office. They were the same cries for help he was hearing in his own head, the stuff he was shoving back down, trying to ignore. “Lots of students were reaching out about mental health, the...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Ali Fazal Joins Hands with Medical Experts to Conduct Sessions on Mental Health

As people are facing a strong negative impact of COVID-19 on their mental health, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has decided to set up a series of panel discussions about the same. Ali has joined hands with several doctors and other experts to conduct the sessions for front-line workers, children, COVID patients, and more. Elaborating more about the initiative, Ali said, “As a nation, we must start learning from this and understand the importance of havimg a regular conversation on mental health. Ray Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Present to You Some Gripping Stories That You Dont Want to Miss.
CollegesHer Campus

Is Hiding Instagram Likes For The Best? 5 College Women Weigh In

Instagram recently launched its latest feature: the option for users to hide their Instagram likes. Instagram has been toying with the idea of hiding likes for a while now — in fact, some users have been unable to see their likes for the past several months. So, how can you...
Businessslashdot.org

Instagram CEO Says Facebook Will Help Users Get Around Apple's Cut of Transactio

Facebook is setting its sights on the creator economy, hoping to allow millions of people to make a living off its family of apps. But the company wants to promote offline transactions between creators and companies in order to avoid Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Wednesday. “When there are digital transactions that happen on iOS, Apple insists that they take 30% of that. There’s a very few number of exceptions. For transactions that happen in iOS, we’re going to have to abide by their rules... but in general we’re going to look for other ways to help creators make a living and facilitating transactions that happen in other places,” Mosseri told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So, for instance, if we could help brands and creators vet each other and find each other, they could make those transactions happen offline. For affiliate marketing, it’s real goods, not digital goods. So we’re going to try and lean in to the places creators can actually make a stable living,” he added.
Mental Healthriverbender.com

Dare To Improve Your Mental Health

Sometimes the things that we know will benefit us most are the hardest things to make ourselves do. Taking an important first step can be extremely difficult and even terrifying, depending on what it is. But deep down, we know that it will lead us down a beautiful path of hope and healing.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Instagram: step by step to hide the “likes” of the publications in the feed

Facebook, owner of Instagram, announced in a statement that the feature is ready to use and this tutorial will help you test it out. Instagram He explained that during testing of the new feature, it was beneficial for some, while others found it “annoying” because they use the ‘Like’ data to learn what is popular or trending on the platform.
Internetmsu.edu

Ask the Expert: Social media’s impact on vaccine hesitancy

"Ask the Expert" articles provide information and insights from MSU scientists, researchers and scholars about national and global issues, complex research and general-interest subjects based on their areas of academic expertise and study. They may feature historical information, background, research findings, or offer tips. Though COVID-19 vaccines are widely available,...
KidsKING-5

Are you OK? | Teens and social media

Teens are using social media more. Social media use among middle schoolers rose from 34% in 2012 to 70% in 2018. Social scientists say the pandemic increased our time on social media. Social Worker Ashley Mangum from Kids Mental Health Pierce County spoke with us about how young people and...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Mental health: why green spaces are vital for reducing loneliness

Adults in neighbourhoods where there's at least 30% green space, have a lower chance of becoming lonely compared to those with less than 10%. For people living on their own, more green space means that the odds of becoming lonely halve. Limiting loneliness has many impacts on health, reducing the...
Internetwhatsnewinpublishing.com

How to best combat fake news and misinformation online

A simple nudge isn’t enough to tackle it – here’s what to do instead. One high-profile theory of why people share fake news says that they aren’t paying sufficient attention. The proposed solution is therefore to nudge people in the right direction. For example, “accuracy primes” – short reminders intended to shift people’s attention towards the accuracy of the news content they come across online – can be built into social media sites.
Mental HealthThe Guardian

Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown

Society’s most creative and entrepreneurial people are likely to have suffered a greater hit to their mental health than the rest of the UK population during Covid lockdown, according to a study of more than 5,000 people that suggested extroverts had struggled more. Individuals with open and extrovert personalities experienced...
Mental Healthkulturehub.com

7 mental health Instagram accounts that support, motivate, and inspire

There is always talk about how toxic social media is. It seems that every time I speak to my friends, at least one of them is threatening to delete Instagram or Twitter. However, social media, and Instagram accounts in particular, can simultaneously be a space for self-expression and inspiration, and a cleanse for one’s mental health.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Navigating the Anxiety of Post-Pandemic Socializing

It's natural for people to struggle with social interactions more now than they did before the pandemic. Social rules and norms are being renegotiated, which can trigger social anxiety. To ease into the post-pandemic world, people should respect their needs, communicate those needs to others, and be patient with themselves.