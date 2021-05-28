Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Locked on Boston College: '22 NFL Draft Preview

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 19 days ago

On today's Locked on Boston College we continue our conversation on the potential BC players in next year's 2022 NFL Draft. We are joined by staff writer Mitchell Wolfe who gives us the lowdown on players such as Marcus Valdez, Brandon Sebastian, Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec. Could next year see a big group of Boston College players drafted? We discuss.

Also it was a busy news day. The school announced the plans for a new basketball practice facility, Andre Adams entered the transfer portal, we got a handful of football kicktimes, and preview the women's lacrosse final four matchup against UNC.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
31
Followers
273
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Basketball#Unc#American Football#Nfl Draft#Unc#Social Media#Ajblack Bc#Bceagles Com Bceagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLGamingToday

New York Jets Odds And 2021-22 NFL Betting Preview

The last time the New York Jets were considered a good team, Rex Ryan was still the head coach, and Mark Sanchez was the quarterback of the future. If that seems like a lifetime ago—well, it was only a decade ago. Neither Ryan nor Sanchez ended up being a long-term...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings rookie WR named one of the top steals of the 2021 NFL Draft

(Photo byJeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports) Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Should the Minnesota Vikings expect rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to have a pleasantly surprising performance in 2021?. Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, some felt the Minnesota Vikings should use one of their early-round selections on a prospect who could come in...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Priority Target Confidential: DB A'Khoury Lyde

Boston College is in good shape with A'Khoury Lyde a '22 defensive back from DePaul Catholic (NJ). The three star corner back was offered by wide receivers coach Joe Dailey (who recruits the Garden State), and has seen his recruitment continue with good momentum at the time of this writing. With a visit on the horizon, will that seal the deal for the defensive back? Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Ranking Opposing Coaches on Boston College's 2021 Schedule

12. Colgate (Now vacant, Dan Hunt stepped down as head coach on Monday) Heading into his seventh year as the head coach of the Raiders, Hunt has had mixed success. He has had two teams in the FCS playoffs, finishing first in the Patriot League three times. He has also had two seasons below .500, including their last season 2019, where his squad finished 4-8. Was particularly tough on Hunt because of the division of football he coaches in.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

How Trae Barry Fits into the BC Offense

Going into the 2021 season, the tight end position was one of the few question marks for the Boston College offense. Hunter Long elected to declare for the NFL Draft a year early after a breakout season and earning All-ACC honors. This left the Eagles with unproven young players like Spencer Witter, Brendan Smith, Joey Luchetti, and Charlie Gordinier. Witter played a good bit last season, but his role was limited due to playing behind Long. Smith only played four offensive snaps, while Luchetti missed the season with a shoulder injury, and Gordinier redshirted. Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

The Impact of Trae Barry Transfer On BC's Tight End Position

On Tuesday evening Boston College added Trae Barry, a tight end out of Jacksonsville State. The graduate transfer had 33 catches for 534 yards during an abbreviated spring FCS schedule, and was named an All American. Not only did BC fend off FSU and Ole Miss, but Alabama and LSU were also making a push for the highly coveted transfer.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Greatest BC Athlete in Past Decade

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we talk about greatness. In the past ten years, BC sports has had some low points, but there have also been some great moments as well. Who was the greatest athlete in the past ten years. Was it Luke Kuechly? Johnny Gaudreau? Charlotte North? Alex Carpenter? We talk it out, and give our criteria on how we chose our athlete.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Scouting Report: 2022 Safety Sione Hala

On Friday, Boston College earned a long-expected commitment from Sione "Riz" Hala, a four-star safety prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower California. Hala is a consensus top-40 prospect in California and a top-25 safety prospect nationally. He is the second defensive back in BC's 2022 class and the first safety. So what kind of player is Hala, and how does he fit into the Eagles' defense? Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Three Bold Boston College Football Predictions For 2021

3. Phil Jurkovec Will Throw For 300 yards Per Game. To kick this off, we were going to predict where the second year quarterback would fall in terms of total yards thrown in the nation. But there are too many variables in there to get what could be an accurate number. Instead, let's look at Jurkovec's numbers from last year and talk about yards per game.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Nine Boston College Players Make Athlon Preseason All ACC Teams

Nine Boston College were recognized as 2021 Preseason All ACC by the publication Athlon Sports. Wide receivers Zay Flowers, and offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson were all named first team all offense. In all four Boston College offensive lineman were named either first or second team. The following...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Makes Top Five For '22 WR Ike White

The Boston College Eagles made the Top 5 for '22 St. Frances Academy (MD) wide receiver Ike White. The junior went to Twitter to announce his finalists. White, a three star wide receiver top five was rounded out with Maryland, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Cincinnati. He currently has visits planned to Virginia Tech and Minnesota, both schools that are currently considered "warm" on his 247sports.com profile.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

FCS All American TE Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College

Boston College made yet another big move in the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, as Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry committed to the Eagles. Barry, an FCS All American last season, is a 6'7 tight end that had 33 catches for 524 yards in just seven games. The Alabama native reportedly chose the Eagles over Florida State and Ole Miss. We spoke with John Garcia of SI All American who said that he is a "huge target with Sunday aspirations".
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Wide Receiver Jaelen Gill

The summer is coming and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, today we kick off the series with transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

What Will Boston College's Defense Look Like in 2021?

For the last few decades, Boston College has utilized traditional schemes on both sides of the ball. With a few notable exceptions (2014 offense with Tyler Murphy), the offense was pro-style, and the defense operated out of a base 4-3 defense. Since Jeff Hafley took over as the head coach, these heuristics have remained, to a certain extent. However, as the offense became much more pass-heavy in 2020, I think the defense will undergo a similar transition in 2021.
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

Stellar, Standard, Subpar: Defensive Back Clinton "CJ" Burton Jr.

The summer is coming and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, yesterday we kicked off the series with transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill. Today we are going to preview defensive back CJ Burton Jr.
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

See Where CBS Sports Ranks Jeff Hafley Amongst College Coaches

Last week, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked every college football coach from 1-65. Jeff Hafley, entering his second season in Chestnut Hill came in at number 40 on the list. This puts him ahead of such coaches as Scott Satterfield (Louisville), Mike Norvell (FSU), Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), and Dino Babers (Syracuse).
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

'22 DB Sione Hala Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed another new commitment on Friday, as St. John's Bosco defensive back Sione Hala pledged to the Eagles. A four star junior who plays at a powerhouse school, Hala chose the Eagles over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Washington. He has yet to schedule any official visits.
NFLPosted by
BCBulletin

AJ Dillon Showcases Absurd Leg Strength

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has made a career out of his strength and physicality. On Wednesday, the former Boston College back released a Tik-Tok video that exemplified that power, specifically in his leg muscles. The video showcased Dillon putting a watermelon between his legs and crushing it.