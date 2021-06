On June 3, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a tent fire at Washington Jefferson Park, and found that two people had been in the tent at the time of the incident, including a 76-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the fire, and a 46-year-old man. During the investigation, police determined that the fire had been started intentionally by two suspects, a man and a woman, who were observed yelling from outside the tent at the two occupants before dousing the tent with a liquid and it bursting into flames.