There are important distinctions between the real economy and the financial markets. We expect the course ahead to make those differences more obvious. Most of the economic indicators we track point to solid economic growth in the coming months along with significant supply constraints in everything from microchips to building materials to labor. These constraints will likely keep the pace of economic growth from reaching its full potential while also contributing to inflation. Still, we expect the strongest economic growth since 1984 with momentum carrying into 2022.