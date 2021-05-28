Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Herald-Palladium
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.

www.heraldpalladium.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Praising incoming female CEOs may shorten their tenure, research finds

Researchers from University Park, Pa.-based Penn State found that the way a new female CEO is introduced may have a direct effect on the length of her tenure. When companies announce a freshly hired woman as their CEO, the language they use may put her at the receiving end of stereotypes and biases in her new role. The researchers discovered that the more companies praised their incoming female CEOs, the more likely they were to have shorter tenures in their roles, according to a June 24 news release.
Washington Stategeekwire.com

Study ranks Washington as biggest abuser of jargon in job ads; startup CEO tells us why words matter

A new study on the use of jargon in job ads has identified the worst offenders in the U.S. And we’d like to have a word with Washington state. The state is apparently the leading abuser of complicated and confusing words and phrases, with 598 such terms per 1,000 job ads, according to analysis by Canva, makers of online design and publishing tools. The Seattle Times reported on the findings Friday.
Economyirmagazine.com

IR papers: CEO pay ratio builds credibility

US investigators have uncovered a curious aspect of the newly mandated pay ratio disclosure: blaming others is a more effective strategy in terms of absolving the CEO from responsibility for poor company performance when a pay ratio disclosure is present than when it’s absent. ‘Conventional wisdom is that accepting blame...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

8 female CEOs on bridging the gender gap in tech

The technology industry is booming – in the first quarter of 2021, global venture investments reached $125 billion (a 94% year on year increase). But if a rising tide lifts all boats, why has the inclusion and participation of women in tech not also shot up?. According to the most...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Executive pay soared during the pandemic, widening the gulf between CEOs and employees. These were the 5 execs who received the largest pay packages in 2020.

Executive compensation skyrocketed in 2020, a New York Times and Equilar analysis found. Palantir CEO Alex Karp was the highest-paid public company CEO at $1.1 billion. Eight of the top earners received compensation packages worth over $100 million last year. See more stories on Insider's business page. For US executives,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Departing Southwest Airlines boss ranks among America's top CEOs

Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary C. Kelly is stepping away from the head honcho role in early 2022, but he's leaving with some new accolades from his employees. Kelly ranks fourth on Glassdoor’s new list of the top 100 CEOs for 2021. He received a 98 percent approval rating from Southwest Airlines employees who shared anonymous feedback on the Glassdoor platform, which publishes reviews and salary information for employers.
EconomyNorthwestern University

Media attention drives market bias toward new female CEOs

A new study from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University found that significant media attention to the appointment of a female CEO in a U.S. publicly traded firm causes its stock to drop by 2 to 3% after the announcement, but the researchers said that this short-term market reaction reverses course over time.
Economyfinance-commerce.com

2020 featured meager rewards for workers, exceptionally rich pay for CEOs

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Even in a gilded age for executive pay, 2020 was a blowout year. A comprehensive survey of the 200 highest-paid chief executives at...
MarketsTimes Daily

Nike shares surge premarket on N. American sales, outlook

Nike's shares are soaring before the opening bell Friday, as the footwear and clothing company posted record fiscal fourth-quarter sales in North America and gave a better-than-anticipated full-year revenue forecast. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
POTUSAOL Corp

Astronomical CEO pay during the pandemic is 'abuse': Ursula Burns

The pandemic wrought misery for tens of millions who lost jobs or saw a reduction in hours — but for top-paid CEOs, it was a banner year. Eight of the highest-earning executives each received compensation last year worth more than $100 million. In 2019, only one executive reached that threshold, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Equilar for The New York Times.