Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Song Hye Kyo Reportedly Purchased 2-Story Building In Seoul Ahead New Drama Premiere

By Stacy Pantoja-Contreras
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Song Hye Kyo is catching the attention of the public these past few weeks. This comes after reports confirmed her K-Drama comeback later this year. Recently, though, the headlines are not about her upcoming series. AllKpop said that the actress is under the spotlight after insiders revealed her multi-million real estate purchase in Seoul.

www.btimesonline.com
Business Times

Business Times

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Song Hye Kyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Real Estate#Sun#South Korean#Full House#Mistress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskoalasplayground.com

BTS, Lee Min Ho, Blackpink, Psy, and Song Hye Kyo Only Entertainers to Make the KOCIS 2021 Most Influential South Korean Poll

The recently released 2021 KOCIS (The Korean Culture and Information Service) poll of 16 overseas countries and 8000 voters gathered who foreigners think is the most influential South Korean. This poll is not limited to entertainment stars and the top vote getter was South Korean president Moon Jae In. Only four K-ent stars made the list with BTS coming in 2nd, then Lee Min Ho as the first acting star on the list in 3rd place, Blackpink landed in 4th, and Psy remains prominent in people’s minds at 5th place. The second group is soccer star Son Heung Min in 6th, jailed former South Korean president Park Geun Hye weirdly in 7th (bad publicity is better than no publicity?), Song Hye Kyo next in 8th, and then soccer star Park Ji Sung in 9th and figure skating champion Kim Yuna in 10th. Many of these are repeats and some notable moves are Blackpink going from 7th last year to 4th this year, Song Hye Kyo dropping from 4th to 8th, and Song Joong Ki not making the top 10.
Worldnewpaper24.com

Music Joong-ki, Son Ye-jin and Taecyeon eyed for brand new Ok-drama productions – NEWPAPER24

Music Joong-ki, Son Ye-jin and Taecyeon eyed for brand new Ok-drama productions. Following the finale of the hit collection Vincenzo, a number of forged members have been swept up by new productions, which embody a interval investigative romcom, a black comedy and a revenge drama. Among the many different new reveals within the pipeline are the Ok-drama therapy of an early effort from Practice to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, and a thriller thriller a couple of lacking lady.
MoviesDeadline

Rock N Roll Biopic ‘Creation Stories’ With ‘Trainspotting’ Ties Acquired By RLJE Films Ahead Of Tribeca Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Creation Stories, the rock biopic of Creation Records creator and founder Alan McGee that is directed by Nick Moran and stars Trainspotting alum Ewen Bremner. That’s one of several connections to the that 1996 film; Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh co-wrote the Creation Stories script with Dean Cavanagh, and Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is among the executive producers.
Musictheprp.com

Darkthrone Premiere New Song “Hate Cloak”

Darkthrone are streaming “Hate Cloak from their new album “Eternal Hails……“. The band’s multi-instrumentalist Fenriz commented of the 9-minute plus track:. “‘Hate Cloak‘ is certainly the slowest song on the album, there are plenty of ‘fast’ parts on Ted‘s songs, middle tempos and slow as well. The whole point of us having long songs is variation in tempos/pace, hence the epicness.”
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Ophidian I premiere new song, “Spiral to Oblivion”

Icelandic tech death battalion Ophidian I will be releasing their new album, ‘Desolate,’ on July 16, making it their debut to Season of Mist! The band is now releasing the mind-blowing new single, “Spiral to Oblivion!” The song and its accompanying music video, which was created by Ásgeir Helgi Þrastarson, can be heard at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
Worldallkpop.com

Actress Go Min Si joins Kim Hye Soo, Yum Jung Ah, and Jo In Sung in new film 'Smuggling'

Actress Go Min Si has been casted in the new film 'Smuggling'. Go Min Si, who played the female lead in the recently ended drama series 'Youth of May', has been confirmed to appear in the new film 'Smuggling' (directed by Ryu Seung Hwan). Having displayed excellent melodramatic emotions in 'Youth of May', Go Min Si once again draws interest as to what kind of performance she will bring with her in the film 'Smuggling'.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Reliant Tom Return with Upbeat Nostalgia on New Song “When We Were Young”

A year after releasing their excellent, deeply personal sophomore album Play and Rewind, Reliant Tom is back with a new single. Called “When We Were Young,” the song still retains the sonic qualities that made us fall in love with the band and name them our Best New Artist for 2020, but with a bit of a change-up from the mood and atmosphere of their last LP. Instead, this track is more uplifting and hopeful, the sound of us finally pulling ourselves out of a deadly pandemic.
Musicthis song is sick

Peggy Gou Drops First New Original Song in 2 Years, “Nabi”

Peggy Gou may be one of the most in-demand DJs in the whole world, but don’t let that overshadow her original music. Earlier this week, the Korean superstar shared a brand new single titled “Nabi.” This is her first track in two years, since 2019’s hit, “Starry Night.”. Considering Peggy’s...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Gucci Unveils New Seoul Flagship Store, "GUCCI GAOK"

Gucci has unveiled its latest outpost, "GUCCI GAOK," in Seoul, South Korea, and it's as stylish and brazen as the city that hosts it. Located in Seoul’s vibrant and eclectic Itaewon neighborhood, the new location celebrates the district’s diverse heritage. However, the eclectic neighborhood's vibrancy doesn't stop at the doorstep, it pretty much informs all 1,015 square meters.
MusicCollider

Exclusive: Edgar Wright Explores His Favorite Sparks Songs in New Video Ahead of His Unique Documentary

Ahead of the release of his first documentary, The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright has filmed a video for Alamo Drafthouse discussing his favorite songs from Sparks. In the video, Wright says of Sparks, “I felt that they were the greatest and most influential band that had never had a documentary about them,” and that he believed they might get the credit they deserved if someone could document the band’s five-decade-long career.
Video GamesNintendo Life

One Of The World Premieres For The Summer Game Fest Is A New Weezer Song

The Summer Game Fest is this week, and the world premieres are starting to ramp up already. But one of the exclusives that host Geoff Keighley has planned isn't even a game — it's a new song by Weezer. It might seem like an odd marriage, but just last year Weezer released a video game as an album promo, and the year before, made a Weezer-themed island (in the sun) in Fortnite.