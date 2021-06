EA has announced that it will be hosting a digital music festival in The Sims 4, and it is called Sims Sessions. The digital sessions will be available from June 29th until July 7th, and the line up includes Beba Rexa, Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun. Interestingly, the website for Sims Sessions states the musicians will be perform in Simlish, the language used in The Sims. The Sims Sessions event will be open to all The Sims 4 players.