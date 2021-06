With the Singapore Grand Prix apparently canceled again, COTA might be tapped for double duty. Formula One is having another difficult year of calendar struggles. After 2020 totally imploded the schedule, putting the series into suspension for months, it's been more of a case of constant shifting since things got underway this year in Bahrain. The first sign of trouble was, err, that it started in Bahrain after the Australian event was, somewhat predictably, unviable under COVID restrictions. Now, it looks like another location may be displaced in favor of a second grand prix in the United States.