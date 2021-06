Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) company EHang says it has completed its first pilotless trial flight in Japan, where it hopes to begin passenger service by 2023. EHang completed the test run of its flagship AAV EHang 216 in the presence of Japanese government authorities. EHang had received its official permit to run outdoor, open airspace trial flights of the passenger-grade craft from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (MLIT) shortly before the demo. That pair of developments gives the company a prime position within Japan’s considerable push to make sustainable, safe AAVs a big part of the country’s transport future.