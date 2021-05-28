Cancel
Laurel County, KY

Nine indicted for abuse, neglect charges involving minors

By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
 19 days ago
LAUREL COUNTY — Abuse and neglect cases involving children and one case of abuse by a caregiver were among the indictments returned last week by a Laurel grand jury.

The charges ranged from rape and sodomy to criminal abuse with the ages of the victims ranging from a 14-month-old to two 9 year olds.

Those indicted and their charges were:

• Ryan James West, 32, Dorsett Street in Romulus, Michigan - charged with 8 counts of first-degree rape and 8 counts of first-degree sex abuse of a 9-year-old child over a two-year period. All charges listed state that the first incidents began in winter 2015 through winter 2016, then again in winter 2016 through winter 2016, winter 2016 through winter 2017. The incidents occurred again in spring 2016 and 2017, in summer 2016 and 2017 and fall 2016 and 2017.

• Trevor Donald Collins, 22, and Jessica Renee Odell, 27, both of Scott Street in London, are named in a 12-count indictment for sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child from April 2020 through February 2021. Collins is charged with 2 counts of first-degree sodomy and 1 count of first-degree sexual abuse.

• Jodie Leann Gambrel, 28, of 16th Street in London, was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a 14 1/2-month-old child on Nov. 7, 2020. The indictment states that Gambrel “intentionally” abused the child and placed it in a situation “which caused (the child) to be in danger of death or serious physical injury.”

• Veronica Honeycutt, 46, of Rita Lane in Corbin, is charged with wanton abuse/neglect of an adult by a caretaker for allegedly neglecting a woman last year. The indictment states that Honeycutt wantonly neglected the victim by depriving “services that were necessary to maintain the health and welfare” of the victim.

• Cameron Leo Vanhook, 20, of Meadowbrook Road in London, is charged with four counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor that occurred in February 2021 and on February 21, 2021. Vanhook allegedly caused a 12-year-old and 14-year-old to engage in smoking marijuana on those dates.

• Stephanie Ridener, 29; Calvin B. Ridener, 31; and Brenda Proffitt, 55, are charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor on March 18, 2021 by “failing to exercise reasonable diligence and control” of a 2 1/2 year-old child that they had custody of “from becoming a neglected, dependent or delinquent child.”

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.

