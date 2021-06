During the summer months, dinner recipes usually consist of some type of grilling and a classic BBQ side or two. You may even find yourself tossing a crisp summer salad onto the menu. But have you ever thought about serving soup in the summer? While you may not associate a bowl full of soup with the warm-weather months, these summer soup recipes will change the way you think about the dish altogether. We rounded up one-pot recipes, blender soups, and even chilled soups, all of which are perfect for days when you don’t want to fuss around the kitchen. Best of all, most these summer soups take full advantage of seasonal produce, like tomatoes, zucchini, corn, and even watermelon. Next time you're planning a summer picnic or BBQ, consider adding one of these refreshing recipes to the menu.