Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnet; Llano SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LLANO AND WESTERN BURNET COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bluffton, or 7 miles northwest of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Watson, Bluffton, Lake Victor, Stolz, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Tow.