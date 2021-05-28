Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsland, TX

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KINGSLAND, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Kingsland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Kingsland, TX
167
Followers
489
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kingsland, TXPosted by
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Kingsland

(KINGSLAND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Kingsland, TXPosted by
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(KINGSLAND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kingsland, TXPosted by
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Kingsland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KINGSLAND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kingsland, TXPosted by
Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Kingsland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingsland: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Burnet County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnet; Llano SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LLANO AND WESTERN BURNET COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bluffton, or 7 miles northwest of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Watson, Bluffton, Lake Victor, Stolz, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Tow.
Burnet County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Llano County in south central Texas Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buchanan Lake Village, or 8 miles north of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Bluffton, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Tow and Shady Grove. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH