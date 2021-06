Special edition cars are very cool. Even if they are based on models of cars that are more readily available in a standard form, everyone loves a special edition. The chance to own a bit of exclusivity will certainly give you a few bragging rights over your friends and allow you to stand out from the crowd. The fact they will be available in just limited numbers certainly makes them all the more enticing. There have been some amazing special editions over the years, ranging from sports cars to supercars.