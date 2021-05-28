Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called “provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric.”. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments came ahead of a visit to Athens...

wtop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Nikos Dendias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Eastern Mediterranean#Greek#Ap#Turkish#Nato#European Council#The European Union#Eu#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Politicsgreekcitytimes.com

Greek PM satisfied with first draft of EU Council conclusions on Turkey

Greece expressed its quiet satisfaction on the draft statement of conclusions on Turkey reached by EU leaders at the European Council on Thursday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was satisfied that it “clarifies that the framework for improving EU-Turkey relations must be done in a gradual and reversible manner in the event that Turkey returns to a provocative thus reiterating the conclusions of last March’s summit ”
Politicsaudacy.com

EU greenlights major funding plan for refugees in Turkey

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders greenlighted plans on Friday to give Turkey another 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) over the next few years to provide fresh assistance to Syrian refugees on its territory and to help the country boost border controls. “It’s about additional funds of 3 billion euros,...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

ForMin Aurescu, Azeri President Aliyev discuss importance EU attaches to Eastern Neighbourhood

Jun. 25—BUCHAREST — Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted on Friday the importance that the European Union attaches to the countries in its Eastern Neighbourhood, as well as the EU interest in an increased involvement in the region, including in order to solve prolonged conflicts, in talks in Baku with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with head of Azerbaijani diplomacy Jeyhun Bayramov.
Politics24newshd.tv

Turkey disappointed at EU summit outcome

Turkey on Friday expressed disappointment after an EU summit ended with a critical statement about Ankara's rights record and no clear progress on a customs treaty or committment on aid. The EU in March held out a string of incentives to convince President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make good on...
EuropeThe Guardian

Greek PM rejects calls for EU-wide quarantine of British tourists

Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has rejected calls from Angela Merkel for British tourists to be quarantined on arrival in the EU, raising hopes that tighter restrictions in Europe will not prove terminal to summer holiday plans. By contrast in the Balearic Islands, authorities asked Spain’s central government to tighten...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Cyprus Wants EU Border Agency to Stop Migrants From Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus wants the European Union’s border agency Frontex to step in and prevent the flow of migrant arrivals from Turkey that authorities say have stretched the eastern Mediterranean island nation’s asylum system to its limits. It’s also asking the EU to “activate all available mechanisms” to...
Politicswcn247.com

EU candidate Serbia pledges no sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade has pledged never to impose sanctions on Russia despite calls from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the 27-nation bloc’s if it wants to become a member. Taking part in a conference named “Russia in the Balkans, a look at the future,” Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said Thursday Russia is Serbia’s best ally which protects the country’s territorial integrity. Dacic says that “despite pressure,” Serbia will never introduce sanctions against its “friend Russia.” Unlike neighboring Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania, Serbia did not join Western sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, or the arrest of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.
UEFAthebharatexpressnews.com

Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law dispute overshadows EU summit | TBEN | 23.06.2021

Tensions between Hungary and the European Commission over the country’s controversial anti-LGBTQ law escalated ahead of Thursday’s EU summit. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “the Hungarian bill is a disgrace”. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban immediately refuted the criticisms. Von der Leyen sent a letter to Orban, protesting...
North Township, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

North Macedonia disappointed about setback at EU talks

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- The prime minister of North Macedonia expressed his country’s disappointment Wednesday after neighbor Bulgaria refused to withdraw a veto on accession talks with the European Union about a language dispute. “It’s Europe’s problem now. It failed to stop one country blocking the enlargement process because of...
Coronavirusrock947.com

Greek PM says he is cautiously optimistic on 2021 tourism revenues target

ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday he was cautiously optimistic that Greece would achieve its tourism revenue target this year. Greece, which relies on tourism for a fifth of its economy, saw just seven million tourists and 4 billion euros in revenues in 2020, down from a record 33 million visitors and 18 billion euros in revenues in 2019. It expects tourist arrivals and revenues this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019.
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

The German Foreign Minister Wants To Renew The EU-Turkey Deal

It's been just over five years since the European Union and Turkey agreed a deal, or in the EU's preferred language, a "statement" to restrict migration from Turkey to the EU. The deal, signed at the height of the "migrant crisis," has met criticism on various fronts, and will likely be discussed at the upcoming European Council meeting of June 23-26. In the run-up to this meeting, Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas told the German broadsheet Die Welt, that he thinks the deal should be renewed.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...
Healthgreekcitytimes.com

EU Health Commissioner to meet with Greek PM over vaccination strategy

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides today, Tuesday 22 June in Athens. The Commissioner’s visit will focus on boosting the European Union’s strategy for Covid-19 vaccinations. Photo: Cypriot-born European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Petkovic calls for 'solidarity' and 'positivity' ahead of Turkey game

Switzerland have come under intense scrutiny since the defeat to Italy, but boss Vladimir Petkovic has urged fans to get behind the team. Vladimir Petkovic has asked for "solidarity" and "positivity" from Switzerland supporters ahead of the crunch Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey on Sunday. A 1-1 draw...
Europenavyrecognition.com

Greek Foreign Minister warns Germany submarine sale to Turkey

According to information published by Euractiv on June 17, 2021, Greece warns Germany Type 214 submarine sale to Turkey during a meeting between the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and the German deputy Nils Schmid. Type 214 is a diesel-electric submarine developed by German company Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft GmbH (HDW). It...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Erdogan says he agreed with Greek PM to continue dialogue

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he agreed at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue using channels for dialogue between the two countries. Erdogan, who met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, said there was no need for...