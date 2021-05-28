Usher Raymond’s Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With Their 2nd Child Together, His 4th

Back-to-back babies! Usher Raymond’s girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, is pregnant with their second child together, his fourth.

“‘Another one’ in my DJ Khaled voice. #IHeartAwards,” the record executive, 37, captioned her Instagram baby bump debut on Thursday, May 27.

In the social media slideshow, the singer, 42, cradled his girlfriend’s stomach backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The pair, who matched in black outfits, were all smiles.

The announcement came eight months after the Grammy winner and his girlfriend welcomed their baby girl, Sovereign Bo. (The Texas native is also the father of Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.)

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the “My Boo” singer wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

On Wednesday, May 26, the former Voice judge opened up about the inspiration behind their daughter’s name, telling Extra: “So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’”

The songwriter previously told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2020 that Usher V and Naviyd have been “coping well” since their little sister’s arrival. “They’re excited about being big brothers,” he gushed at the time. “They’re a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes. And as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad, so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of [Sovereign’s] eye right now.”

Usher Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The actor and Foster, 50, have been coparenting their sons since splitting in 2009. Six years after their divorce, Raymond married Grace Miguel, but they broke up in 2018.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the exes told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Two years after the breakup, Us exclusively confirmed that the “Yeah!” singer was expecting baby No. 1 with Goicoechea. “They are thrilled and very excited,” a source told Us in August 2020 after she debuted her budding belly on a Los Angeles walk.

