4-Day Weather Forecast For Dalhart
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dalhart: Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com