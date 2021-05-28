Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dalhart, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dalhart

Posted by 
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dalhart: Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel

Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel

Dalhart, TX
90
Followers
488
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dalhart, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dalhart, TXPosted by
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Dalhart

(DALHART, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dalhart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Ware, or 21 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Stratford, Hartley, Ware and Conlen. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHERMAN...DALLAM AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.