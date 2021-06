You could argue that the Miami Marlins currently need a win more than anyone else in baseball. The Miami Marlins are currently on their longest losing streak of the season. Just before this 5-game losing streak, they were winners of 6 of their last 8, and only one game back of 1st place in the division. They seemed that they were going to stop their losing streak at 4 in Buffalo, but the Blue Jays fought their way to win the game in the ninth inning, 6-5.