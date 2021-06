Good morning. You’re well aware by now that we’re in the vast desert of #content between the conclusion of spring athletics and the beginning of fall training camps. There isn’t a lot of live sports viewing to be done right now, unless you’re a baseball sycophant, so what to do? Yours truly has begun to carve out 45-60 minutes per night to re-watch a Washington State Cougars game from the last few seasons, which has led to all kinds of thoughts.