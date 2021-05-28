Old Town Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Old Town: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com