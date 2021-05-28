Cancel
Scott, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott

Scott (LA) Weather Channel
Scott (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Scott: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Scott (LA) Weather Channel

Scott (LA) Weather Channel

Scott, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Scott, LA
Scott (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Scott’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Scott: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Breaux Bridge, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Breaux Bridge around 535 PM CDT. Arnaudville, Henderson and Cecilia around 545 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Parks. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 104 and 121. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 11.6 Mon 1 pm CDT 11.9 11.5 11. 3