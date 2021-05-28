Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillsburg, PA

Weather Forecast For Dillsburg

Posted by 
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dillsburg: Friday, May 28: Light rain in the day; while rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Dillsburg, PA
64
Followers
492
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York EXPECT ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH PEA SIZED HAIL THIS AFTERNOON At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Jacobus, moving northeast at 20 mph. A nearby official spotter reported pea sized hail from this storm. Brief downpours and pea sized hail can be expected from this and additional developing storm over southern York and southwest Lancaster County through mid afternoon. These storms pose minimal severe weather threat, but lightning is always dangerous, so take shelter when you hear thunder. Locations impacted include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Millersville, Mount Joy, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville and Marietta.