Gray, GA

Sun forecast for Gray — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Gray (GA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

(GRAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gray. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Gray (GA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Gray (GA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Gray weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;