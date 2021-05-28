Cancel
Lake Butler, FL

Weather Forecast For Lake Butler

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake Butler: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Lake Butler, FL
