Reddick, FL

Reddick Daily Weather Forecast

Reddick (FL) Weather Channel
Reddick (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Reddick: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Reddick (FL) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Reddick — 3 ways to make the most of it

(REDDICK, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Reddick. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!