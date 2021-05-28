Cancel
Grand Terrace, CA

Friday sun alert in Grand Terrace — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the article(GRAND TERRACE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Terrace. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

